Insider Selling: Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET.TO) Insider Sells 395,364 Shares of Stock

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET.TO – Get Free Report) insider Roark Capital Partners II AIV AG, L.P. sold 395,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.85, for a total transaction of C$11,406,251.40.

On Friday, May 16th, Roark Capital Partners II AIV AG, L.P. sold 2,635,763 shares of Pet Valu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.85, for a total value of C$76,041,762.55.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

