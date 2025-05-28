Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,902,000 after purchasing an additional 329,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,419,000 after buying an additional 317,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,744,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,131,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,305,000 after buying an additional 104,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.