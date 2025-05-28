iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 2.15% of iRobot worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iRobot by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 295,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iRobot by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

