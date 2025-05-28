iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Position Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

