iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,662,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

