Jonathan Krauklis Sells 4,555 Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Krauklis sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $143,482.50.
Propel Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of TSE PRL opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.75.
Propel Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
