Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 25,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Victor Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of LGC stock opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$122.76 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

