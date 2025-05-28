Jukka Sakari Nieminen Sells 300,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen sold 300,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$1,515,000.00.
Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -151.74. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
About Rupert Resources
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
