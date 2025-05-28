KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

