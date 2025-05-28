Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.16 ($19.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,606 ($21.70). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,594 ($21.54), with a volume of 1,466,687 shares changing hands.

Keller Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.16.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.76) EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 33.10 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $16.60. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.77%.

Keller Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keller Group

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.86), for a total transaction of £192,033.76 ($259,505.08). Also, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($19.03), for a total transaction of £475,523.84 ($642,599.78). Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

