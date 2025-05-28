Kevin Lee Ford Buys 1,000 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford purchased 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,370.00.
Kevin Lee Ford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 26th, Kevin Lee Ford acquired 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.05 per share, with a total value of C$38,050.00.
Calian Group Price Performance
CGY opened at C$38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.07 million, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$37.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.00.
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on CGY
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.