Kevin Lee Ford Buys 1,000 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford purchased 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,370.00.

Kevin Lee Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 26th, Kevin Lee Ford acquired 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.05 per share, with a total value of C$38,050.00.

Calian Group Price Performance

CGY opened at C$38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.07 million, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$37.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.00.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

