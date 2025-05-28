Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 912.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of Kforce worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $775.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

