Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.73 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 297.60 ($4.02). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 296.85 ($4.01), with a volume of 13,953,569 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays downgraded Kingfisher to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kingfisher
Kingfisher Trading Down 2.9%
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 63.94%.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.