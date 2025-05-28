Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.73 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 297.60 ($4.02). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 296.85 ($4.01), with a volume of 13,953,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Kingfisher to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 63.94%.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

