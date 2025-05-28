KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of KREF opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.07 million, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

