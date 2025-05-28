Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $247.80 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

