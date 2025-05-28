Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.08 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($8.47). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 619.95 ($8.38), with a volume of 3,637,559 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 557 ($7.53) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

