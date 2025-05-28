LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Barclays PLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 148.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 241,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 117.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTC

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.