Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 120,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortrea by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,402 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in Fortrea by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,480,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortrea by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 153,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortrea by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Stock Up 2.2%

FTRE stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

