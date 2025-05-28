Man Group plc Has $215,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $73,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,831,000 after buying an additional 536,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 888,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after buying an additional 265,056 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $19,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 187,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

