Man Group plc Invests $221,000 in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Up 7.1%

UDMY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.19 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $94,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,768,079.28. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hugo Sarrazin bought 22,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $156,822.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $328,777.80. This represents a 91.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,580 shares of company stock worth $330,894 and sold 20,846 shares worth $181,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair cut Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

