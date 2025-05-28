Man Group plc Sells 1,209 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 929,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after purchasing an additional 405,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of PRAX opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $735.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

