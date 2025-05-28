Man Group plc Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -16.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price objective on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

