Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Acquires C$36,485.07 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$36,485.07.

Peter Cirulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Peter Cirulis purchased 14,814 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,393.93.

On Thursday, March 20th, Peter Cirulis acquired 5,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$606.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.19.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

