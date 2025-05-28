Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Acquires C$36,485.07 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$36,485.07.
Peter Cirulis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 5th, Peter Cirulis purchased 14,814 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,393.93.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Peter Cirulis acquired 5,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50.
Martinrea International Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of MRE stock opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$606.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.
Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.
