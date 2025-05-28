MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $60.27 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,454,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $16,648,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5%

AMZN stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.