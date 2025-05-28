Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,648,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 87,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

