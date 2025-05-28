Millennium Management LLC Buys 175,161 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 826.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,117,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,505.66. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 105,100 shares of company stock worth $3,223,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $736.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $116.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

