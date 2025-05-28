Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,635,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,283.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,945,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,043,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,839,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $68,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $34,626.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,238. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.6%

SRRK opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

