Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

