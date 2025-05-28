MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,853 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

