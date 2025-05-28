MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.77 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,140,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,080 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,767,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

