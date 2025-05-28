MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

