Morse Asset Management Inc Has $19.30 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,271,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $937,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266,178 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 33,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $760,100,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

