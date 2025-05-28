National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 809.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National HealthCare Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:NHC opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

