Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 706,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 103,905 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $246,461.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,123.20. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $297,492.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,721. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,803 shares of company stock worth $1,877,437 over the last three months. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RNA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ RNA opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

