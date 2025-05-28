Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,050,510 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zuora by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 202,047 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Zuora by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.43.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

