Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 40,456 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,813.65. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $513,716 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

