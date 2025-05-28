Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8,460.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $187,262.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,787,715.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $4,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,320 shares in the company, valued at $103,285,908. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,531. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

SiTime Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.24. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $268.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

