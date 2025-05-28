NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,350,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 348,958 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $718,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $896,656,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

