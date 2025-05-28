NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,205.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,779.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

