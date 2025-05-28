OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,228,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 121,923 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 964,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 763,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

