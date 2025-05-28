Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. The trade was a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

