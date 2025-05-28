Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Sells C$236,000.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Downey sold 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$236,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 29th, Patrick Downey sold 290,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$342,200.00.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
