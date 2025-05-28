Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117,022 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Orion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of OEC opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.06 million. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OEC

Insider Transactions at Orion

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.