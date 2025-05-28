P. Van R. Dafoe Purchases 5,000 Shares of South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,650.00.

P. Van R. Dafoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, P. Van R. Dafoe purchased 2,700 shares of South Bow stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.33 per share, with a total value of C$100,791.00.

South Bow Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

