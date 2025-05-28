Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

