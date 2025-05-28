Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.79 and traded as high as $56.21. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 24,037 shares changing hands.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

