Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $5,647,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 59,404 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Papa Johns International Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of PZZA opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.30%.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

