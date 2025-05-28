Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 246,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 5.3%

PEB stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

