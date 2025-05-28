Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $49,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $59,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,520 shares of company stock worth $7,364,405. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.1%

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

