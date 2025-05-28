Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 506.73 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($7.09). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 510.50 ($6.90), with a volume of 1,529,390 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 497 ($6.72) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.2%

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 14.69 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -1,715.11%.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

